We’re No. 1!

After an unlikely scenario played out on Sunday thanks to former Chicago Bears and now former Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith, the Bears hold the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Our friends over at Breaking T whipped up a brand new Bears shirt for 2023 to commemorate the first big W the franchise has taken in a while, so why not celebrate it?

This new Breaking T design comes in a t-shirt or hoodie, it’s super-soft and durable, designed and printed in the USA, and they offer free returns and exchanges. They offer sizes small to 3XL, and youth and women’s sizes are available on their t-shirts.

The Bears have their draft options wide open, thanks to Lovie and his team executing a comeback featuring two 4th and 10 conversions and a 4th and 20 conversion. Two things that didn’t happen at all during the season, so thanks to Lovie!

Get your shirt and/or hoodie right here at Breaking T!