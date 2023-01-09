Chicago Bears sign 7 players to a 2023 reserve/future contract

On Monday, the Chicago Bears signed seven players that ended the season on their practice squad to a 2023 reserve/future contract. Reserve/future deals are a way for teams to get an early start on building their 90-man offseason roster. Players signed to such contracts can not have ended the previous season signed to a team’s active 53-man roster.
Here are the seven players the Bears have signed.
- Kellen Diesch, OL
- Chase Allen, TE
- Jake Tonges, TE
- Nsimba Webster, WR
- Adrian Colbert, S
- Kuony Deng, LB
- Gerri Green, DE
The Bears will likely add to this list, and we’ll update accordingly when they do.
