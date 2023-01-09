 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Bears sign 7 players to a 2023 reserve/future contract

The Bears have started to build their 2023 90-man offseason roster.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Monday, the Chicago Bears signed seven players that ended the season on their practice squad to a 2023 reserve/future contract. Reserve/future deals are a way for teams to get an early start on building their 90-man offseason roster. Players signed to such contracts can not have ended the previous season signed to a team’s active 53-man roster.

Here are the seven players the Bears have signed.

  • Kellen Diesch, OL
  • Chase Allen, TE
  • Jake Tonges, TE
  • Nsimba Webster, WR
  • Adrian Colbert, S
  • Kuony Deng, LB
  • Gerri Green, DE

The Bears will likely add to this list, and we’ll update accordingly when they do.

Here are the current Bears free agents (link), and here’s a list of who ended the 2022 season on Chicago’s practice squad (link).

