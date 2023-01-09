Chicago Bears sign 7 players to a 2023 reserve/future contract

On Monday, the Chicago Bears signed seven players that ended the season on their practice squad to a 2023 reserve/future contract. Reserve/future deals are a way for teams to get an early start on building their 90-man offseason roster. Players signed to such contracts can not have ended the previous season signed to a team’s active 53-man roster.

Here are the seven players the Bears have signed.

Kellen Diesch, OL

Chase Allen, TE

Jake Tonges, TE

Nsimba Webster, WR

Adrian Colbert, S

Kuony Deng, LB

Gerri Green, DE

The Bears will likely add to this list, and we’ll update accordingly when they do.

Here are the current Bears free agents (link), and here’s a list of who ended the 2022 season on Chicago’s practice squad (link).