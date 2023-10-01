Bears vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Today’s NFL games feature some exciting matchups like Dolphins-Bills and Ravens-Browns, plus we get the Falcons vs. Jaguars in London, England, to kick off all the action this morning. But we also have the final four winless teams squaring off when the Vikings take on the Panthers and the Chicago Bears host the Denver Broncos.

The Bears and Broncos are looking to bounce back after embarrassing performances last Sunday followed by a lot of soul-searching during the week at practice. A week ago, the Chiefs took it to the Bears 41 to 10, and the Dolphins ran up a 70 to 20 score against the Broncos.

Something has to give for one of these franchises today!

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Broncos game!

GAME INFO

Kickoff is scheduled for noon (CT) at Soldier Field today (October 1), in Chicago Illinois, and the weather is expected to be sunny with a high of 78F.

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan on the call, and if you live in the yellow of this 506 Sports map, then you get the Bears game.

Here’s a fun fact, several CBS affiliate stations asked to not get stuck having to watch the Bears game. Here’s how the TV map used to look before CBS agreed to give some viewers the Dolphins vs. Bills.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week’s Bears game can also be heard on SiriusXM.

PREVIEWS

ODDS

The last I checked, the Bears are a 3.5-point home underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 46.5.

POSTGAME

