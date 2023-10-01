 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Broncos: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!

Talk about the Bears-Broncos game with us here.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Bill Zimmerman, and Khardthompson16
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bill Zimmerman is back this week as host of our Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! And this week, he’ll be talking Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos with our newest writer, Khari Thompson.

The Bears started strong, but in the most Bearsy thing ever, they choked it away.

Stop by as soon as we go live so you can get in on the action with Bill and Khari.

Check out the video version here, or come hang out with us live on 2nd City Gridiron.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

