 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears vs. Broncos Open Thread

Talk about the game here with us!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Does anyone else remember the weird rivalry we had with Bronco fans because of the jilted-lover syndrome they suffered over the Jay Cutler trade? And then, when the Bears hired John Fox, they’d come to our message boards and talk about that, too.

This is now your thread to talk about the game but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk!

As an alternative for your game day experience, download the Pro Sports Fans app and hang out with me while we Mediacast the game.

When the game ends, join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel for our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Bill Zimmerman is back as host, and he’ll be joined by Khari Thompson.

Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

The inactive lists for the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos for today’s game are now official.

Chicago’s Inactives

WR - Chase Claypool

QB - Nathan Peterman (Emergency third QB)

S - Eddie Jackson

CB - Jaylon Johnson

RB - D’Onta Foreman

Denver’s inactives

OLB - Frank Clark

ILB - Josey Jewell

NT - Mike Purcell

S - JL Skinner

DE - Ronnie Perkins

C - Alex Forsyth

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Broncos all game long.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Satin Jacket

  • $165

Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage.

In This Stream

Bears vs Broncos: Everything you need to know for Week 4

View all 16 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...