Bears vs. Broncos Open Thread

Does anyone else remember the weird rivalry we had with Bronco fans because of the jilted-lover syndrome they suffered over the Jay Cutler trade? And then, when the Bears hired John Fox, they’d come to our message boards and talk about that, too.

This is now your thread to talk about the game but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk!

The inactive lists for the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos for today’s game are now official.

Chicago’s Inactives

WR - Chase Claypool

QB - Nathan Peterman (Emergency third QB)

S - Eddie Jackson

CB - Jaylon Johnson

RB - D’Onta Foreman

Denver’s inactives

OLB - Frank Clark

ILB - Josey Jewell

NT - Mike Purcell

S - JL Skinner

DE - Ronnie Perkins

C - Alex Forsyth

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Broncos all game long.

