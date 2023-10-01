WCG Sunday Livestream: NFL Week 4 - Bears vs Broncos

Isn’t it great when a team gives up 70 points, very nearly setting a new record, and then is favored by 3 points the next week?

Welcome to being the Chicago Bears in 2023, where the ground is merely a suggestion and just when you think the week might be “normal football disappointment,” something else happens.

To say the very least, it’s frustrating.

Nobody would confuse the 0-3 Denver Broncos with being a great team, as evidenced by a defensive showing worse than any of the Bears’ so far - but unlike the Bears, two of the Broncos’ losses were one-score defeats, where the Bears have lost all 3 by double digits.

If the Bears’ offense would like to show anything that they might have been working on, or have any execution whatsoever, this week would be the time to do it, as the Broncos defense is not very good itself. There’s not much room between the Navy and Orange and being in line for the #1 overall pick again, and if they had any hope for more than that this year, they need to show something soon.

Here’s to a... watchable game. Bear Down, my friends.

Today’s WCG Sunday Livestream is caught between wondering why every time we think the Bears have hit rock bottom, they always seem to find a new level to descend to, and what in the Chicago sports scene will carry us the rest of the way through the winter. Connor Bedard season, anyone?

