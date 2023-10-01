Report: Chicago Bears bench Chase Claypool, Tyson Bagent promoted to QB2

The inactive lists are due from the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos for today’s game 90 minutes before kickoff, but we already have some news about Chicago’s plans.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report that wideout Chase Claypool will be inactive and that Tyson Bagent has been promoted to the second-string quarterback.

Claypool criticized his use within the offense on Friday, and while the entire offense has been struggling to find an identity this season, Claypool hasn’t exactly shined when his number was called.

“Sources say the reason for Claypool’s deactivation was a multitude of factors,” reports Rapoport, “including how players are asked to operate on a daily basis and how they prepare for games.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is expected to be active for the first time this year. St. Brown is known more for his run blocking than pass catching, and he has played some special teams during his career.

As for the Bagent news, Rapoport reports that his being QB2 is a decision that has “nothing to do with (Justin) Fields’ standing, but it does have to do with a young, promising QB deserving a promotion from No. 3 to No. 2.”