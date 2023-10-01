Report: Chase Claypool on the trade block

According to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who has broken several news items about the league, the Chicago Bears are actively shopping wide receiver Chase Claypool. His sources tell him that Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles has been “calling teams he believes are in the market for a receiver” and that he is asking for a “fifth or sixth-round pick in return.”

Poles acquired Claypool for a second-round pick from the Steelers last year, and we all know that pick was the 32nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It ended up being a high price to pay for a player in need of a change of scenery, but now Poles is trying to sell teams that Claypool is simply in need of another change of scenery after he has disappointed in Chicago.

He had a drama-filled offseason, some wow moments in training camp, a piss-poor effort in their week one game, a criticism of his use within the offense to the media on Friday, and today the Bears made him a healthy scratch.

On the FOX pregame show, Jay Glazer said that Claypool’s future is in question, but he did not provide any specifics.