NFL Week 5 Odds: Washington favored by 4 over Chicago on Thursday Night

The (0-4) Chicago Bears have a short week to prepare for their Thursday Night Football game against the (2-2) Washington Commanders and DraftKings Sportsbook has the game opening up with the Bears a 4-point underdog on the road. The over/under for the game is 44.5, with the moneyline +160 for Chicago and -192 for Washington.

These two teams met last year on Thursday Night Football (week 6), and the Bears lost 12 to 7.

Earlier today, the Bears dropped a game they controlled for two and a half quarters, 31 to 28, to the Broncos after Denver rattled off 24 unanswered points, and the Commanders fell to the Eagles in overtime, 34 to 31.

Washington beat the Broncos 35 to 31 two weeks ago, behind 299 passing yards and two touchdowns from second-year quarterback Sam Howell, and seven combined sacks from their defense on Denver QB Russell Wilson.

Howell has been sacked 24 times with five interceptions in their four games this year, while Chicago’s Justin Fields has been sacked 17 times while throwing five picks.

How do you like these early odds? Are you taking the over or under? Can the Bears break their losing streak?