The Bear’s Den, October 10, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears coach Matt Eberflus looking to add senior defensive analyst - CHGO - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the team is looking for a senior defensive analyst to help prepare for future opponents.

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert expected to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury - CHGO - Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert is expected to miss multiples weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained in the victgory over the Commanders.

Bears non-committal on Teven Jenkins plan vs. Vikings – NBC Sports Chicago - Teven Jenkins made his season debut in Washington after a four-week stint on injured reserve. The Bears were pleased with his play, but Matt Eberflus was...

Bears still game planning for Vikings’ Justin Jefferson despite injury – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Jefferson’s status for Sunday’s game is unknown, but the Bears are still game-planning like he will be a key piece of the Vikings’ offense

Schmitz’ Reviewing the Rookies: Checking In After the First 5 Weeks (Part 1) - Da Bears Blog - It’s Mini-Bye week in Chicago! With that in mind, let’s check in on the 2023 Bears rookie class — today, we’ll do the first & second round players, then tomorrow we’ll cover the rest of the class.

Matt Eberflus, Bears are seeking to hire a defensive analyst - 670 - Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is seeking to hire a senior defensive analyst as his team continues to work without a defensive coordinator.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon (hand) designated for return - 670 - The Bears on Monday designated second-year nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) for a return from injured reserve, allowing him to return to practice and opening a 21-day window in which he can be activated.

No one hurts the Bears like Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — and now he might be out - Chicago Sun-Times - The Vikings didn’t rule out all-world receiver Justin Jefferson from playing against the Bears, but they sure made it sound unlikely.

Bears’ offense still has ‘a lot to prove’ - Chicago Sun-Times - With back-to-back games with four touchdown passes, Justin Fields has ignited an offensive surge — against the two worst scoring defenses in the NFL. But the offensive line’s performance vs. the Commanders provides hope that this uptick might be real.

Bears RB D’Onta Foreman could get his chance after all - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears were disappointed enough with Foreman that they made him inactive the last four weeks despite giving the running back a one-year, $2 million deal in March.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Teven Jenkins had to ‘knock a little rust off’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus was non-committal Monday when asked if the Bears would continue to platoon Teven Jenkins at left guard

Bears’ Matt Eberflus considers hiring defensive analyst, but Rod Marinelli is out - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have had a staff vacancy since defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in Week 2.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

So what do the Vikings do from here? - Daily Norseman - The competitive portion of the season might be over already

POLISH SAUSAGE

Monday Morning Optimist: It’ll probably get worse, but it will get better - Cat Scratch Reader - The Panthers endured a 42-24 onslaught from a Lions team that should be comfortably eyeing the playoffs. Meanwhile, Carolina is looking for their own direction.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Podcast: It’s a Bears Victory Monday! - Windy City Gridiron - Our latest Bear & Balanced is our cooled-down recap of the Bears vs. Commanders game from TNF and our first time talking about a win in almost a year!

Wiltfong: Bears designate Kyler Gordon & Doug Kramer to return, make roster moves - Windy City Gridiron - All the latest news out of Halas Hall.

Infante: Bears QB Justin Fields nominated for FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears QB gets nominated for his second week in a row.

THE RULES

