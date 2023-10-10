Chicago Bears sign Collin Johnson to the practice squad

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears tweaked their practice squad when they signed 26-year-old wide receiver Collin Johnson and, in a corresponding move, released kicker John Parker Romo.

After four years at the University of Texas, Johnson was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played the 2021 season with the New York Giants and missed 2022 with a torn achilles. During his two years, he combined for 29 receptions, 377 yards. and 2 touchdowns in 26 games (1 start) while also playing on 277 special teams snaps.

A 6’6”, 222 pounds, Johnson is now the biggest receiver on the team.

Here’s the current Bears practice squad.

Micah Baskerville, LB Travis Bell, DT DeMarquis Gates, LB Jalen Harris, DE Daniel Hardy, DE Kendall Williamson, S Christian Matthew, CB A.J. Thomas, S Collin Johnson, WR Nsimba Webster, WR Robert Burns, FB Stephen Carlson, TE Nathan Peterman, QB Bill Murray, OL Matt Farniok, OL Austen Pleasants, OT *Roy Mbaeteka, OL

*The International Pathway Program grants the Bears a 17th slot exemption if they want to keep Mbaeteka around all year to practice with the team.