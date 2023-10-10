Chicago Bears sign Collin Johnson to the practice squad

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears tweaked their practice squad when they signed 26-year-old wide receiver Collin Johnson and, in a corresponding move, released kicker John Parker Romo.
After four years at the University of Texas, Johnson was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played the 2021 season with the New York Giants and missed 2022 with a torn achilles. During his two years, he combined for 29 receptions, 377 yards. and 2 touchdowns in 26 games (1 start) while also playing on 277 special teams snaps.
A 6’6”, 222 pounds, Johnson is now the biggest receiver on the team.
Here’s the current Bears practice squad.
- Micah Baskerville, LB
- Travis Bell, DT
- DeMarquis Gates, LB
- Jalen Harris, DE
- Daniel Hardy, DE
- Kendall Williamson, S
- Christian Matthew, CB
- A.J. Thomas, S
- Collin Johnson, WR
- Nsimba Webster, WR
- Robert Burns, FB
- Stephen Carlson, TE
- Nathan Peterman, QB
- Bill Murray, OL
- Matt Farniok, OL
- Austen Pleasants, OT
- *Roy Mbaeteka, OL
*The International Pathway Program grants the Bears a 17th slot exemption if they want to keep Mbaeteka around all year to practice with the team.
Loading comments...