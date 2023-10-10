Hot Take Tuesday: Gotta Love Fields!

A week ago I was about as agitated as I’ve been as a Bears fan in some time, probably week one 2019. The Bears put together a well-thought out game plan both offensively and defensively. DJ Moore played great, Justin Fields has played well two games in a row and the right thing to do now is to take a measured approach and see how the team performs the next couple of weeks and then reassess where we are as a team.

But not on this column!

You want to know why? I’ll tell you why. Because the Chicago Bears have a better quarterback than the Green Bay Packers, that’s why! Should I be worried about other things? Absolutely, but the last time this was true, the year was 1988. We all thought this would be the case this season, but how many of you went “oh crap” during the first few weeks of the season? I sure did.

Even if Love wasn’t going to be the next Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre, he certainly looked better than Fields looked to start the season, but now, that is certainly not the case. Defenses have caught up to LaFleur’s smoke and mirrors and Love certainly doesn’t seem capable of adjusting. I mean, he just got smacked by the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s not great.

Yes, I realize that Love beat Fields head to head and had the far superior numbers, but how much does that matter to me? Zero. Fields is showing significant ability while Jordan Love is one of the least accurate passers in the NFL.

I mean, I could spend time rehashing the Washington game 5 days later, but wouldn’t you rather bask in the glow of the Packers mediocrity at quarterback? I certainly want to enjoy this for a couple of days.

Love has the Broncos up next so he’s going to recover some and we’ll have to deal with some chirpy Packers fans, but man oh man, what if he struggles against the Denver Broncos? Just think about that for a second. Imagine that feeling. Embrace that feeling. Hope for that feeling.

Lastly, anyone pay attention to the Carolina Panthers this week? No, not just that they lost and are the only winless team in the NFL. You hear Frank Reich complaining about meetings he constantly has with the owner? You hear Terrance Marshall asking why he didn’t play at all? You hear Hayden Hurst talk about how the team isn’t even competing?

That team is about to implode and that is going to make things very interesting for our Chicago Bears spring.

Quick Hits