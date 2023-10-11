Bears Survey of the Week: Confidence check, Justin Fields’ future, and area they need to fix

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have three questions on our Reacts survey this week, so get your vote in ASAP, and we’ll share the results in a day or two.

First up is our standard confidence poll. Your confidence in the franchise’s direction has held steady the last few weeks at 7%, but with the Chicago Bears coming off an impressive win against the Commanders, have any of our fans changed their tune?

I’ll need to see more from this team to flip my vote, but another good game from the offense, some young players performing well, and a second win in a row could get me back believing.

Question two is about Justin Fields. Eight touchdown passes in two weeks is impressive, but he’s also seeing the field and navigating the pocket better these last two weeks than he has all year. With the possible first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft looming and the chance at a “generational” QB, do you think Fields is going to be The Guy in Chicago beyond this season?

Survey question number three is about the remainder of this season. What is the one area the Bears need to fix? Center, defensive line, or defensive coordinator?

Cody Whitehair seems to be the plan at center with Teven Jenkins back, but his snaps are an adventure. Would you rather see Dan Feeney, Doug Kramer, or Lucas Patrick in there?

Chicago is still struggling to get consistent pressure from the front four. Should they make a lineup change?

Head coach Matt Eberflus plans to bring in a senior defensive analyst but also intends to stay as defensive play caller. Are you guys okay with that?

