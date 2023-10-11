The Bear’s Den, October 11, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

NFL power rankings: Packers, Jordan not feeling the Love - Chicago Sun-Times - Love started the year with a 123.2 passer rating against the Bears’ overmatched defense. He’s gotten worse since then, going from a 113.5 in Week 2 to a 66.4, 69.9 and, on Monday night, a 32.2 passer rating against the Raiders.

Bears vs. Vikings could look different after minibye – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained how the team used the extra time after the Washington Commanders game to scout his own team.

Schmitz’ Reviewing the Rookies: Checking In On 5 Weeks of Progress (Part 2) - Da Bears Blog - We’ll pick up right where we left off yesterday — let’s review the rest of the Bears draft class, stopping only once we reach the players that have yet to log meaningful snaps.

Brisker: Bears reshaped defensive identity with blitzes - 670 - In snapping their 14-game losing streak and earning their first victory of the season, the Bears showcased a different defensive look last Thursday.

1st-and-10: Will the real Justin Fields please stand up? - Chicago Sun-Times - After looking expendable in the Bears’ first three games and like a franchise quarterback in the last two, Fields needs to prove he’s closer to Josh Allen than Mitch Trubisky — but definitely not something in between that leaves Ryan Poles with a big decision to make.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson heading to IR, will miss Bears game - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears won’t have to worry about Justin Jefferson Sunday at Soldier Field.

Sean Payton: Broncos aren't looking to trade, but we pick up the phone if other teams call - NBC Sports - If anyone wants to trade for a player on the Broncos' roster, the Broncos are willing to listen.

Panthers sign Dicaprio Bootle to 53-player roster - NBC Sports - The Panthers signed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the 53-player roster Tuesday, the team announced. Ken's Note: All-Name team member.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign Collin Johnson to the practice squad - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make a move to their practice squad.

Sunderbruch: The 2023 Draft Class - Five Hot Takes After Week 5 - Windy City Gridiron - It is far too early to evaluate a draft class. So let’s do it anyway.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft profiles: Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr. - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his scouting report on the top WR in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Leming: Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus - Week 6’s TD For Tails Rescue Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured shelter is Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus which has been serving the Northern Illinois community for the past 20 years.

Berckes: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - First five weeks in the books, let’s talk about that

