Lucas: Would be tough to pass on Caleb Williams

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This one is a can’t miss, Bears fans! Former Chicago Bears Director of Player Personnel, Josh Lucas, joins the podcast. Josh was in Chicago for the entirety of the Ryan Pace era and has done some local media over the last couple of months.

He provides tremendous insight into what he’s seen from Justin Fields’ development over the last couple of weeks and also talked about his time in Chicago and some of the successes and failures they had during his time at Halas Hall.

Lucas talks about Fields, the Khalil Mack trade, signing Akiem Hicks in free agency, doing your job when the building is in turmoil and just how close was Chicago to landing Russell Wilson? Lucas answers all of these and more!

One of the most intriguing things he discussed was the potential for this scenario: if Justin Fields plays well, but the Carolina Panthers gift Chicago the number one pick, what do you do at quarterback? Lucas had an answer:

“This is a special quarterback,” Lucas said about Caleb Williams. “It’s as close to a layup as you are going to get when you are taking a quarterback and it probably makes sense to compare it to Andrew Luck.”

Lucas continued, “As much as I love Justin... there’s a lot of uncertainty right now. There’s nothing we can say from his first two years and five games that we have conviction that he’s going to be a quarterback that’s going to take us to a Super Bowl. If he gets to that in the next 12 games it obviously muddies the waters a little bit, but I’ll go ahead and say it right now, if you have that number one pick, and Caleb comes out in this draft, that’s going to be really hard to pass up.”

Lucas joined us for 45 minutes. It’s a lengthy interview with tremendous insight so make sure you check it out!

If you want to watch the full interview, you can see that here:

And for the full podcast, you can listen to that here: