DJ Moore is the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week

When you put up the kind of numbers DJ Moore did on national television, people are going to take notice, and that’s exactly what happened.

Moore led the Chicago Bears to a victory on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football this past week, a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders. He tallied 230 yards on 8 receptions and 3 of those went for touchdowns.

Per the NFL, Moore is just the 5th receiver this century to tally 230 yards and three touchdowns in a single game and he’s just the second receiver in the history of the Bears franchise to win the award. Marcus Robinson won the award back in week 15 in 1999.

Moore came up just short of the Bears single game receiving record. Alshon Jeffery holds that mark. He ran up 249 yards against the Minnesota Vikings back in 2013.

Moore and Justin Fields look to continue to show off their sizzling chemistry this week against those same Vikings Sunday at Solider Field.