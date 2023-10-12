Bears vs Vikings: Everything you need to know for Week 6

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings may have identical 1-4 records, but the narrative around each franchise couldn't be more different. While each team has disappointed to start the 2023 season, the Bears are coming off their first win, but more importantly, quarterback Justin Fields has thrown eight touchdowns in the last two games. His play and connection with wide receiver DJ Moore has fans buzzing and believing the team has turned a corner.

The Vikings just lost their most dynamic player, wideout Justin Jefferson, to injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and now rumors are circling that they may start trading off veterans, including quarterback Kirk Cousins.

A Chicago win on Sunday would be head coach Matt Eberflus' first ever win against the NFC North. It would also be the Bears' first victory in front of the Soldier Field crowd since September 25, 2022. But a Chicago dub could also push Minnesota over the edge and put their fans in tank mode.

We'll keep all our Bears-Vikes stuff here in this story stream — both pre and post game — so check back often.