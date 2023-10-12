Bear Bones: Bears vs. Vikings preview, injury update, NFL news & more

The Chicago Bears finally got a Dub, and they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday looking for two in a row! This is a winnable game for sure, even more so now that the Vikes will be without All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. Join Dr. Mason West and his co-host, Danny Meehan, as they preview the game, go over the injury report for both teams, discuss the running back options for the Bears, and so much more.

Bear Bones has a fun and loose format that is always a good time, and you can watch our latest in the video embedded below or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with Mason and Danny LIVE at 5:00 p.m. Chicago time!

