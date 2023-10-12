The Bear’s Den, October 12, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

How the Bears adjust defensively with no Justin Jefferson - CHGO - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media on Wednesday. Here are the top 3 takeaways from his latest press conference.

‘It feel amazing’: DJ Moore reflects on receiving his first Player of the Week award - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore showed last Thursday why the Bears traded for him with his career-best 230-yard performance that resulted in Moore being the first Bears receiver since Marcus Robinson in 1999 to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Bears WR DJ Moore named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 40-20 win, which snapped a franchise-record 14 game losing streak.

Cole Kmet added to Bears’ injury list - Chicago Sun-Times - Kmet, who has three touchdown receptions in the past two games, was limited with a hamstring injury. But three starters in the secondary who also were limited, are on the way back — safety Eddie Jackson and cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

How Justin Jefferson’s injury impacts Bears’ plan vs. Vikings – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have no answer for Justin Jefferson. They won't have to find one Sunday, but that might not totally be to their benefit.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus quiets noise for a week, but next 5 games are pivotal - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are way past the point of intangible growth and “building championship habits” meaning something if they don’t lead to actual wins, and it’s a mountainous climb from 1-4.

Few teams are as explosive as Justin Fields’ Bears — but will it fizzle? - Chicago Sun-Times - A Bears offense that was on the ropes just two games ago is somehow one of the most dangerous in football.

Bears overreactions: Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Bowers what Justin Fields needs? – NBC Sports Chicago - It’s a (relatively) good vibes only addition of overreactions after the Bears’ first win of the season, starting with the two players needed to build the...

Schmitz: Reviewing the Film from Bears @ Commanders - Da Bears Blog - I hope you had a happy All-22uesday folks — I certainly did!

Bears could have entire starting secondary healthy Sunday - 670 - Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), safety Eddie Jackson (left foot) and nickelback Kyler Gordon (hand) returned to practice Wednesday in a limited fashion.

Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection is really clicking - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver DJ Moore have found success early on in their new partnership, with their connection reaching new heights in Chicago’s win last Thursday.

Chase Claypool: There was frustration with losing a lot, excited to be in Miami - NBC Sports - Wide receiver Chase Claypool changed teams last Friday and he also changed places in the standings.

Jordan Addison was a limited participant in Vikings practice - NBC Sports - The Vikings put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve Wednesday and they put another member of their wide receiver corps on the injury report.

Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury is not expected to end his season - NBC Sports - Minnesota is hopeful to open Jefferson’s practice window after a four-week absence.

Chicago Bears injury report: Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson updates – NBC Sports Chicago - The two starters on the Bears defense have missed several games.

Bears Over Beers: Victory! - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ host their weekly Chicago Bears therapy session

Thompson: Bears need to make Gervon Dexter Sr. a starter right now - Windy City Gridiron - The sooner the Bears commit to giving Gervon Dexter Sr. a lion’s share of snaps up front, the better.

Zimmerman: Former Bears exec Josh Lucas - Would be tough to pass on Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - Former Bears executive says it should be Williams over Justin Fields

Wiltfong: Breaking down the Chicago Bears pass protection against the Commanders - Windy City Gridiron - Getting out of Washington and only allowing three sacks isn't too shabby. Oh, and a victory, too!

Zimmerman: DJ Moore wins NFC Player of the Week for week 5 - Windy City Gridiron - After his huge performance in week 5, DJ Moore wins player of the week honors

