Making Monsters: Greg Stroman Jr. is making a case for more playing time

The Chicago Bears have had several injuries in their secondary this season, but the silver lining is they may have found a keeper in third-string nickel Greg Stroman Jr. He started the season on the practice squad, but injuries to Kyler Gordon and Josh Blackwell gave him the chance to work as the top slot corner.

So far this season, he’s allowing a passer rating against of just 71.4, and he’s been a sure tackler with 19 tackles (0 missed tackles), 3 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception. T

In this week’s Making Monsters, Taylor Doll chats with Mike Dougherty, Stroman’s former Coach at Stonewall Jackson High (now Unity Reed High School), and also with long-time Virginia Tech radio analyst Mike Burnop.

Coach Dougherty gives some insight into Stroman’s early athletic career, while Burnop discusses Stroman’s versatility with the Hokies. Burnop also covered two other Bears and former Hokies, Tremaine Edmunds and Khalil Herbert, so Taylor got to find out about them as well.

Get to know more about Stroman here in Taylor’s latest.

