Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

The Minnesota Vikings head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in a clash of NFC North rivals to find out who will occupy... fourth place in the division. Okay, so maybe the stakes aren’t particularly high in this meeting, but this one is important for both teams to avoid going 1-5 and essentially folding up shop. It’s a real loser leaves town match.

The Bears have seemingly found that rhythm to their offense in the last two weeks and they finally broke the 14-game losing streak that has been hanging around their shoulders for far too long against the Commanders. Part of that success was peppering DJ Moore with targets and letting his run after catch ability do the rest. Minnesota, under their new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, likes to blitz more than just about every other team in the league. This will certainly stress the Bears offensive line, but it may just open up running lanes for Fields to have his first impactful running game of the season.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings will be without their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings run their offense through Jefferson, so this will be significantly different than what we’ve seen out of Minnesota since he established himself as a premiere weapon. Expect Minnesota’s offense to take a hit.

With both sides of the Bears playing better football and the game at home, I’m surprised to see the spread in Minnesota’s favor. I locked in my pick at Chicago +3 and under 49 points before JJ was officially ruled out. I’m also taking the Bears on the moneyline as I think this team is ready to string together a few good games.

Picks: Bears +3, Under 49

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.