Fan Confidence in the Chicago Bears and in Justin Fields is Growing

They say that winning cures all, and when that win snaps a 14-game losing streak, it brings a deep sigh of relief along with it. Last week’s Reacts survey results were as bad as it’s been since we’ve been doing these polls. Not only was our confidence in the team at 7% for a third consecutive week, but 75% of us voted that we no longer enjoy being a fan of the Chicago Bears.

The first 4 weeks of the season featured a heartbreaking loss to their biggest rival, 317 passing yards given up to a quarterback on his fourth team since January of 2022, a 31-point blowout, and a second-half collapse.

But in week five, the Bears finally put it all together in prime time against the Commanders.

The defense was aggressive and racked up five sacks, but most importantly, the offense put up 41 points and 451 yards. This was on the heels of 28 points and 471 yards of total offense, and while Chicago faltered late in that game, they also got in sync for the first time this season.

The win against Washington validated the growth we saw from the offense aganst Denver, and our confidence shot up this week

At the center of the two offensive outbursts was Justin Fields, with a combined 617 passing yards, a 67.2 completion percentage, and a passer rating of 131.3. He threw 4 touchdowns in each game, and if he does it for a third consecutive game, he’d be just the sixth QB to ever accomplish that feat. The other five to do it were Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson.

Before the season started, almost our entire fanbase was all-in on Fields being the long-term answer for the franchise, but the early part of the season had many fans dreaming of USC QB Caleb Williams,

But now, nearly three-quarters of us are back believing that QB1 is The Guy moving forward.

We had a third Reacts survey question this week, and that was about where the biggest need is on the current team, and no surprise that the defensive line is number one.

The Bears have yet to consistently generate pressure with the front four, and until that happens, the defense will remain a step behind. Head coach/defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus had been blitzing more often, but that’s not sustainable.

Do you think they’ll add a veteran defensive lineman in the next few weeks? Or is it more likely one of the young d-linemen can step up their game?

