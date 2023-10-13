The Bear’s Den, October 13, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

The Chicago Bears’ secondary can make a statement against the Vikings on Sunday - CHGO - The Chicago Bears’ secondary is getting healthy at the right time and has the opportunity to make a statement against the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday.

D’Onta Foreman ready to silence critics as Bears moment arrives – NBC Sports Chicago - D’Onta Foreman arrived in Chicago with plans on becoming the lead back. Things haven’t worked out that way, but he remained calm and confident in the storm....

Bears vs. Vikings: What’s gone wrong for Minnesota this season? – NBC Sports Chicago - Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson had a hot start to the season, but the Vikings are 1-4 so far. What gives?

Bears vs. Vikings: Defense creating takeaways will be key for win – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears defense finally forced two takeaways in their win against the Commanders. They’ll need to create more against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

Schmitz: Stock Up/Stock Down, Teven Jenkins, and a Small Vikings Preview - Da Bears Blog - 5 weeks of the Chicago Bears’ 2023 season has come and gone, and in that time we’ve seen unexpected leaders emerge in the locker room (Andrew Billings) as well as disappointing performances from players we’d hoped could be cornerstones (Tremaine Edmunds).

Getsy: Bears’ offensive breakthroughs are ‘natural growth’ - 670 - The Bears’ recent success on offense has stemmed from consistent growth, not any significant change, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday.

After 4 weeks inactive, Bears RB D’Onta Foreman ready to ‘prove something’ - Chicago Sun-Times - After being a healthy scratch the last four weeks, Foreman figures to be the Bears’ lead running back Sunday against the Vikings.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson a full practice participant - Chicago Sun-Times - Thursday was his first full practice since getting hurt in Week 3.

Bears TE Cole Kmet says he’ll play Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - Kmet has surged along with the Bears’ passing attack the last two weeks, totaling 12 catches on 14 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Bears podcast: Vikings are up next - Chicago Sun-Times - And is the recent success of the Justin Fields-DJ Moore tandem for real?

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees ‘smoother’ operation by QB Justin Fields, offense at large - Chicago Sun-Times - The 40 points the Bears put up against the Commanders last week was their highest under Getsy.

Bears’ secondary not letting guard down vs. Vikings without Justin Jefferson - Chicago Sun-Times - With cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson expected to return Sunday, the Bears’ secondary will be whole for the first time since the season opener. Jefferson will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Is Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur able to develop a QB? - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is struggling through his first five games. Maybe head coach Matt LaFleur is unable to develop him.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday - NBC Sports - The Browns quarterback has not had a full practice since Sept. 22, two days before he bruised the rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Mike McDaniel addresses speculation that Chase Claypool could be used as a tight end - NBC Sports - Receiver Chase Claypool will soon make his debut with the Dolphins.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Salo's Fantasy Football Week 6: How Bears players are expected to perform - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears host their division rival Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Wiltfong's Bears vs. Vikings preview, injury update, NFL news & more - Windy City Gridiron - Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs. Vikings discussion!

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Sunday’s game is the most important of the Bears season - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel believes the Bears’ 2023 season could hinge on their next two games, but before we address the Raiders, we need to get into the Vikings.

Householder's Week 6 game preview: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - This is a battle for the NFC North basement

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.