Bears Injury Report: Herbert and St. Brown to injured reserve, 3 ruled out

Just as the Chicago Bears defensive back room is getting healthier, there’s another position group hit hard by the injury bug, but first, the good news.

Starting nickelback Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand in week one and is in his 21-day window to be activated after a four-game stint on injured reserve, was full-go today and has no designation. If he’s ready, he’ll be activated to the 53-man roster prior to kickoff.

Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who hasn’t played since September 24, was a full participant the last couple of days at practice and has no injury designation.

Starting safety Eddie Jackson, who missed the last three games, is trending towards playing with three straight limited practices, but he is questionable.

Here’s how the Bears list Sunday’s injury report for their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Bears issued the report, they placed running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve, and they signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active 53-man roster. Herbert and St. Brown must miss a minimum of four games on IR. The Bears have one available roster spot.

So, with Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer out, the Bears will turn to D’Onte Foreman and the newly signed Darrynton Evans, and they may elevate RB/FB Robert Burns from the practice squad for the game.

An illness will keep rookie corner Terell Smith from playing.

Center Doug Kramer, also in his 21-day practice window, has no destination and looks to be ready to activate.

The Vikings' injury report isn’t nearly as big as Chicago’s, but the big news out of Minnesota is that All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was placed on injured reserve and will miss Sunday’s game.

The only player on their report this week is running back Kene Nwangwu (questionable with a back injury), but he is technically still in his 21-day practice window after being designated to return from IR. The Vikes may activate him for Sunday’s game.