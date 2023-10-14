Best Bets: NFL Week 6 Props!

We’re doing pretty well on player props this year. Picks in this column are among the most profitable of all the Tallysight pickers so far this year so let’s keep the good time rolling. When it comes to props, it’s arguably more lucrative to pick unders all the time. Honestly though, I don’t find that much fun. I have more fun trying to find players with good match ups that could soar past their projections. There’s nothing better than betting an over that hits in the first half, like all the DJ Moore props from last week!

All of my picks this week are players that are established stars with advantageous matchups with a few guys sprinkled in with some great opportunities that I think are undervalued at the moment. Let’s have some fun this week.

Most interesting for Bears fans, the over/under models still don’t love believe in Justin Fields and DJ Moore despite the huge explosion last week and the leaky Minnesota pass defense. I’m going to keep peppering my account with DJ Moore props until defenses adjust. Let’s ride.

Picks:

Puka Nacua against the Cardinals

Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk against the Colts

Raheem Mostert against the Panthers

Stefon Diggs against the Giants

Dallas Goedert against the Jets

Ja’Marr Chase against the Seahawks

Justin Fields and DJ Moore against the Vikings

Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison against the Bears

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

