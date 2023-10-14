The Bear’s Den, October 14, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Khalil Herbert, Equanimeous St. Brown go on Bears IR – NBC Sports Chicago - Herbert, the team’s starting running back, left Thursday’s game against the Commanders with an ankle injury...St. Brown also left the same game with a hamstring injury.

Cronin: Bears put Herbert on IR; Johnson, Homer out vs. Vikings - ESPN - Khalil Herbert (ankle) will be eligible to return ahead of the Bears’ Week 10 game with the Carolina Panthers.

Bears turning to D’Onta Foreman in banged-up backfield - 670 The Score - With Khalil Herbert sidelined by an ankle injury and Roschon Johnson still dealing with a concussion, the Bears are set to turn to D’Onta Foreman to carry the workload in their banged-up backfield.

Leming: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings What To Watch For - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Three things to watch for in the Chicago Bears Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears gauging trade interest on Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson – NBC Sports Chicago - “From what I’ve been told, checking around the league right now they’re [the Bears] gauging interest on what the appetite is for those two players [Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson ] I mentioned specifically,” Cronin said on ESPN 1000’s Chicago Bears podcast. “ ... It’s the front office doing its due diligence to set itself up for whether they’re buyers or sellers at the deadline.”

Chase Claypool’s departure fixed the Chicago Bears offense, but not for the reason you think - On Tap Sports Net - After Claypool called out the staff and got himself unceremoniously benched, the Bears went back to what worked last year: 12 personnel (2WR, 1RB, 2TE).

Frank Clark cut reports, should Bears sign him? – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles added lots of defensive linemen this offseason, but should he added the former Chiefs pass rusher?

Bears still have two more losing streaks to end - WGN-TV - Fans of the Bears were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the team ended their 14-game losing streak against the Commanders on October 5. But as they approach Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Soldier Field, there are still two more they’d like to end.

Bears QB Justin Fields on how to keep momentum going on offense - USA Today Bears Wire - “I can do better in the second half with staying locked in and keeping all the guys locked in and putting up the same amount of points we do in the first half,” Fields said. “I think that’s the next step as an offense, is just keeping our foot on the gas and not letting up and keep putting up points.

Cronin: Bears’ Jenkins hopes exercise, nutrition (no Baconator?) pays off - ESPN - The left guard wants to stay on the field, and he believes his past injuries have been partly due to a lack of proper exercise and nutrition.

Finley: Can Bears QB Justin Fields do it again? ‘It’s about consistency’ - Chicago Sun-Times - In the past two games against inferior defenses, Fields has stated his case to be the Bears’ quarterback of the future. Sunday, against another bad defense, he’ll try to keep building.

CHGO Bears PODCAST: Chicago Bears vs. Vikings Preview / Can Fields & company beat an NFC North rival - CHGO Bears - In this CHGO Bears Podcast, Mark Carman, Greg Braggs Jr. and Nicholas Moreano preview the Bears’ Week 6 opponent against the Vikings.

Finley: Bears put RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve - Chicago Sun-Times - Herbert hurt his ankle trying to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Fields.

Hoge’s Bears Things: My prediction for Bears-Vikings - CHGO Bears - Good morning, Chicago. Sometimes it’s not about who you play, but when you play them. That seems relevant this week with the Bears hosting the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears appear to be trending up, while the Vikings are trending down.

Wiederer: Luke Getsy remains grounded amid recent surge - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is nothing if not level-headed, averse to both unnecessary worry and premature excitement. So how has he interpreted the offense’s recent surge? “These last two games have shown us what this can look like.”

Lieser: Justin Fields has momentum, ideal opportunity vs. Vikings’ poor pass defense - Chicago Sun-Times - Everything seems to be in Fields’ favor more than at any point in his young career. It’s unknown whether he’ll capitalize on that, but the opportunity is sitting there.

Moreano: How the Chicago Bears plan to handle the Minnesota Vikings’ blitz packages - CHGO - The Minnesota Vikings like to apply pressure by brining the blitz. Here is what Bears players and coaches had to say about the Vikings’ blitz-heavy defense.

Potash: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon expected to play vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable, but coach Matt Eberflus is “very hopeful” he’ll play, which would make the Bears’ starting secondary whole for the first time since Week 1 against the Packers.

Why Spears likes Cousins to play well vs. the Bears - ESPN Video - Marcus Spears breaks down why he likes Kirk Cousins to shine in a win over the Bears.

Why Fulghum is expecting a big day for T.J. Hockenson vs. the Bears - ESPN Video - Tyler Fulghum explains why he is playing T.J. Hockenson’s props over in the Vikings’ matchup with the Bears on Sunday.

Making Monsters: Bears corner Greg Stroman Jr. is making a case for more playing time - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Stroman Jr. has been a surprise so far this year for the Bears, so Taylor Doll wanted to learn more about his story.

Berckes' Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet this week’s games

Roundtable: Keys to the game for the Chicago Bears to bear the Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - Our crew breaks down what it will take for the Bears to win their second straight game.

Zimmerman: Darnell Mooney turnaround key to Chicago Bears offense sustaining success - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears offense continues to click, Darnell Mooney’s play must improve

Bears Injury Report: Herbert and St. Brown to injured reserve, 3 ruled out - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears make some roster moves plus release the full injury report for the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Zimmerman's Five Questions with Daily Norseman: Huge game for both teams as the fight to stay relevant - Windy City Gridiron - Whichever team falls to 1-5, their season is basically over

