Chicago Bears activate Kyler Gordon

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Bears activated nickelback Kyler Gordon to the 53-man roster. Gordon had his 21-day practice window opened on October 9 for the team to assess his readiness following a four-game stint on injured reserve for a broken hand, and he showed them plenty at Halas Hall this week. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant on Friday.

“We’re excited where he is,” head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday via the team’s site. “That nickel spot is a big spot for us, and he’s done a good job with that. [There’s] a lot of things in there to do, and he does them well. He’s done a good job all week with that. He’s a real positive guy, so it’s always great to have his energy out there as well. He certainly brings that passion.”

Gordon had an outstanding offseason, and the Bears were excited about him settling into the nickel spot in his second year, but a week one injury slowed his progression.

Chicago’s scheme requires a versatile player to man the nickel position, and in Gordon’s absence, Greg Stroman Jr. performed admirably.

The Bears are also getting starting corner Jaylon Johnson back after missing a couple of games with a hamstring injury, but safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable, although both he and Eberflus talked like he’ll be able to suit up on Sunday.

For more in-depth info on Chicago’s injured players, check out my latest T Formation Conversation, where I spoke with Dr. Mason West.