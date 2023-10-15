Bears vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings met up later today, with the winner climbing to 2-4 and the loser remaining in the NFC North cellar at 1-5. The Lions are still atop the division at 4-1, and they have a late afternoon tilt against the Bucs in Tampa, while the 2-3 Packers are on their bye.

This will be a big game for the Bears as they try to keep the momentum going for the offense and catapult themselves into relevancy in the NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Vikings game!

GAME INFO

Kickoff is scheduled for noon (CT) at Soldier Field today (October 15), in Chicago Illinois, and the weather is expected to be rainy in the morning which tapers off in the afternoon with a high around 54F and winds around 15 to 25 mph.

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on FOX with Brandon Gaudin and former Viking Robert Smith on the call, and if you live in the blueish area of this 506 Sports map, then you get the Bears game.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week’s Bears game can also be heard on SiriusXM.

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Vikings previews that you can find in this week’s story stream here.

ODDS

The last I checked, the Bears are a 3-point home underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 43.5.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we’ll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game that you can find in our Bears vs. Vikings story stream.

