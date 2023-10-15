 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Vikings: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!

Talk about the Vikings at the Bears game with us here.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Bill Zimmerman
Dr. Mason West
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bill Zimmerman's Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! is the place to be for Chicago Bears fans to hang out after the game and talk about our favorite team.

We'll go live shortly after the final whistle to discuss Chicago's 19 to 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. (Yes, if there's a miraculous comeback, I will edit that sentence.)

Join Bill and his guest, the host of Bear Bones, Dr. Mason West, as they get into the game, the injury to Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent's play, and so much more.

Come hang out with us live on 2nd City Gridiron.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

You can also listen to the podcast version here once we publish it wherever you get your pods:

