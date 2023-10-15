 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Vikings Inactives: Eddie Jackson will play

Bears-Vikings inactive lists are out...

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The inactives for the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings for today’s game are now official, and those players are listed here.

Chicago’s Inactives

CB - Terell Smith

RB - Roschon Johnson

RB - Travis Homer

OL - Aviante Collins

QB - Nathan Peterman (QB3)

Minnesota’s inactives

S - Lewis Cine

OLB - Andre Carter

TE - Nick Muse

T - Hakeem Adeniji

DE - Jaquelin Roy

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Vikings all game long.

This is now your thread to talk about the game but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk.

When the game ends, join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel for our postgame show, “Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!” with Bill Zimmerman, and this week he’ll be joined by Mason West.

Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

