Bears vs. Vikings Inactives: Eddie Jackson will play

The inactives for the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings for today’s game are now official, and those players are listed here.

Chicago’s Inactives

CB - Terell Smith

RB - Roschon Johnson

RB - Travis Homer

OL - Aviante Collins

QB - Nathan Peterman (QB3)

Minnesota’s inactives

S - Lewis Cine

OLB - Andre Carter

TE - Nick Muse

T - Hakeem Adeniji

DE - Jaquelin Roy

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Vikings all game long.

This is now your thread to talk about the game but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk.

