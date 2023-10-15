Justin Fields ruled out with a right hand injury, X-Rays are negative

Midway through the third quarter, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields fell awkwardly after a sack, and he left the field with a grimace. He went into the blue tent to get examined, and then he exited to the locker room.

Here’s the play.

Justin Fields play were got injured. Players attempted to help him up and he released the grip. Walking off field seems to be favoring arm/wrist.pic.twitter.com/NiDrNqNLDp — ✶Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 15, 2023

The Bears have announced that Fields is questionable to return to the game with a right hand injury.

UPDATE: The Bears have ruled Fields out of the game.

UPDATE 2: X-rays on the thumb were negative.

#Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the x-ray on Justin Fields' right hand was negative and he'll get an MRI tomorrow. Said he couldn't grip the ball.



No update on Nate Davis' ankle, and Eddie Jackson (foot) was available to play in an emergency situation. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 15, 2023

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent entered the game. Nathan Peterman is the designated emergency quarterback.

In other Bears injury news, right guard Nate Davis is ruled out with an ankle injury, and safety Eddie Jackson is questionable with a foot injury.

UPDATE 3: Nate Davis was in a boot after the game.

