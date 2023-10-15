 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Fields ruled out with a right hand injury, X-Rays are negative

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields left the game with an injury and will not return.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. Updated
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Midway through the third quarter, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields fell awkwardly after a sack, and he left the field with a grimace. He went into the blue tent to get examined, and then he exited to the locker room.

Here’s the play.

The Bears have announced that Fields is questionable to return to the game with a right hand injury.

UPDATE: The Bears have ruled Fields out of the game.

UPDATE 2: X-rays on the thumb were negative.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent entered the game. Nathan Peterman is the designated emergency quarterback.

In other Bears injury news, right guard Nate Davis is ruled out with an ankle injury, and safety Eddie Jackson is questionable with a foot injury.

UPDATE 3: Nate Davis was in a boot after the game.

We’ll have more news on Windy City Gridiron as it comes in.

Check out Bill’s postgame show here and read Patti’s postgame article here.

In This Stream

Bears vs Vikings: Everything you need to know for Week 6

View all 15 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...