Watch: Tyson Bagent’s first career touchdown

The Chicago Bears’ UDFA QB ran it in for 6!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It's not a very sexy play, but it is the first-ever touchdown for the Chicago Bears' undrafted free agent quarterback. Check out Tyson Bagent run in a one-yard TD with a little help from his tight end, Cole Kmet.

In Bagent’s first NFL action, he completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards, with 1 interception and a passer rating of 56.5. He ran twice for four yards and thaa TD, and he lost one fumble.

We’ll know more about the right hand injury to Justin Fields in the next day or two, and if he does miss any time, it should be Bagent starting at QB with Nathan Peterman as the backup.

