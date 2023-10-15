NFL Week 7 Odds: Bears are a home underdog against the Raiders

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are a three-point home underdog against the Las Vegas Raiders. The spread should come as no surprise as the Bears are coming off another disappointing loss, this time 19-13 to their division rival Vikings to drop to 1-5. The Raiders just picked up a 21 to 17 win aganst the Patriots to even their record at 3-3. The over/under for the game is 42, and the moneyline is +120 for Chicago and -142 for Las Vegas.

Both teams lost their starting quarterback today, with Justin Fields exiting the Bears game with a thumb injury and Las Vegas’ Jimmy Garoppolo leaving with a back injury. Fields had x-rays that came back negative, but an MRI is scheduled for Monday. Garoppolo was transported to a hospital for evaluation. We’ll likely learn more about each player in a day or two.

If the starters can’t go, Chicago’s QB2 is UDFA Tyson Bagent, who just saw his first NFL action, but the Raiders have fifteen-year veteran and former Bear Brian Hoyer as their backup.