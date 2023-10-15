Bears Injury Update: Justin Fields dislocated his right thumb

The hours after the Chicago Bears game have been full of updates about Justin Fields’ injury, so here’s what we know so far.

Per FOX’s Jay Glazer, Fields dislocated his right thumb midway through the third quarter of their 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he popped it back in place.

“He wanted to come back in the game,” head coach Matt Eberflus said in his press conference, “he just couldn’t grip the ball to throw it.”

Eberflus said that x-rays on the thumb were negative and that Fields would have an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.

Our guy Dr, Mason West, shared some thoughts on the injury earlier today, saying, “With any dislocation, there is going to be multi-ligament damage as the bone moves out of the joint. In addition, tendons often get strained, leading to pain and muscle weakness.”

He added that depending on the MRI, there is a chance he could play next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the swelling, grip strength, and pain would be the deciding factors. If the MRI reveals a grade 2 injury, he will likely need to miss some time.

If Fields is unable to play then it’ll be Tyson Bagent under center with Nathan Peterman backing him up.