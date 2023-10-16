Best Bets: Cowboys at Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in another prime time matchup, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last week didn’t go so well for the Cowboys as the 49ers ran roughshod over them 42-10. Can the Cowboys bounce back? Is this just who they are at this point? A team that beats up on bad teams like the Giants, Jets, and Patriots but can’t hang with good teams like the 49ers and the...Cardinals? Wait, maybe it’s that the Cowboys don’t like traveling west, as both of their loses came at Arizona and at San Fran.

If that’s the case, then Cowboys fans are in for another rough night as the Chargers await the Cowboys will a full week off to game plan. I’m a sucker for the talent the Chargers field and get fooled, regularly, that this team is ready to put it all together and go on a run. This is a game they need to win if they want to be a real competitor in a stacked AFC. I think the bye week helps and they get it done.

As for the total, both teams can put up points with the best of them. Let’s have some fun and go with the over.

Picks: Chargers +2, Over 48

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.