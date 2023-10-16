Bear & Balanced: Bears back in the loss column

At least we had a few extra days to enjoy the only win of the 2023 Chicago Bears season back on week six. The high of their 40 to 20 win on October 5th was nice while it lasted, but we were slapped back to reality with that 19 to 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago's defense and special teams did their part, but the offense failed time and time again.

With extra time to prepare for the Vikes and their aggressive defense, the Bears coaching staff put together an embarrassing game plan.

There is no silver lining. There is no light at the end of the tunnel. The only thing this team does consistently is show off its incompetence. What a boring, lame, ridiculous waste of a season this has been.

Still, we've rewatched the game, listened to all the press conferences, and looked at the team's health, so join us for some Bears talk.

Here's our usual bullet point outline of Bear & Balanced.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game.

Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

The Fields Report : We talk about quarterback Justin Fields before we take our commercial break.

The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, so in this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Vikes.

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

