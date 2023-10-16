Bears vs Vikings: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before. The Chicago Bears offense shows some signs of life for a game or two, but the defense lets them down. Then, the defense finally steps up with a good performance, but the offense falters.

The Bears held the Minnesota Vikings to 220 yards of total offense, 12 first downs, and 15.4% on third downs (2-13), and they got a takeaway.

But it didn’t matter because Chicago’s offense could only muster 275 yards, and they gave the ball away three times.

The Bears had a fourth-quarter score to make it interesting, but a late interception sealed the 19 to 13 win for the Vikes.

Let’s look at the Bears’ playing time breakdowns and a few individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields left the game with an injury to his right thumb (details here), and before he exited, he went 6 of 10 for 58 yards, threw 1 interception, had a passer rating of 36.7, and was sacked 4 times. He ran 8 times for 46 yards.

Tyson Bagent came in and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards, with 1 interception and a passer rating of 56.5. He ran twice for four yards and a TD, and he lost one fumble.

DJ Moore led the Bears with 5 receptions for 51 yards, and he had 2 tackles and a forced fumble.

Darnell Mooney caught 2 for 48 yards and a tackle.

Rookie wideout Tyler Scott had 2 grabs for 12.

D’Onta Foreman led the team in rushing with 65 yards on 15 carries.

DEFENSE

T.J. Edwards had 7 tackles on defense, a sack, a forced fumble, and a tackle on special teams. Tremaine Edmunds had 6 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defended. Kirk Cousins’ turnover was ruled a fumble and not an interception for those wondering.

Jaquan Brisker had 6 tackles, a half a sack, and a forced fumble.

DeMarcus Walker had 3 tackles and a half a sack.

Justin Jones had 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits.

Jack Sanborn had 7 tackles, a TFL, and another tackle on special teams.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players who only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit his only extra point and both field goals to stay perfect on the season.

Trenton Gill punted 4 times (44-yard average), with 1 punt inside the 20-yard line.

Trent Taylor had 1 punt return for 12 yards.

Velus Jones Jr. had 3 kick returns for 90 yards, and on offense he had 2 runs for 15 yards and 1 catch for 5 yards.

To check out the complete Bears vs. Vikings box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site, so hit that link if you want to see all the numbers.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.