The Bear’s Den, October 16, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

As Bears’ pass rush struggles, veteran DE Frank Clark is available - Chicago Sun-Times - Clark, 30, had five sacks for the Chiefs last season and was there when GM Ryan Poles was on staff.

Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus remembered at tailgate - Chicago Sun-Times - More than 50 Bears fans joined Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus to celebrate his father’s life and career at the Billy Goat Tavern Sunday. Dick Butkus died Oct. 5 in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California.

Instant Reactions: Justin Fields hurt as Bears fall to Vikings - CHGO - So much for momentum. Despite recording an encouraging victory in Washington just 10 days ago, the Chicago Bears couldn’t bring any of the good ju-ju home to Soldier Field. The end result was a 19-13 loss to a Minnesota Vikings squad without Justin Jefferson. But what’s worse is the uncertain health status of Justin Fields

Justin Fields ruled out for Bears’ game with injury – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an injury.

Haugh: Familiar questions resurface about Bears’ future - 670 - On a day that began with the Bears believing they finally had found some answers, serious questions resurfaced after a demoralizing 19-13 defeat to the Vikings.

Bernstein: Bears lose a bad game and their quarterback - 670 - Whatever the Bears’ season was supposed to be, it’s now completely sideways after a miserable 19-13 home loss against a bad Vikings team Sunday.

Bears RG Nate Davis suffers right ankle injury - 670 - Bears right guard Nate Davis suffered a right ankle injury against the Vikings on Sunday and was listed by the team as questionable to return.

Justin Fields exits game with right hand injury - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ health is uncertain after he suffered a right hand injury during his team’s 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears’ o-line in flux as RG Nate Davis injured, C Cody Whitehair pulled - Chicago Sun-Times - Next week against the Raiders could’ve been the first time the Bears played their intended starting five, but that now looks questionable.

Bears’ season falls apart as 19-13 loss to Vikings drops them to 1-5; injured Justin Fields leaves game - Chicago Sun-Times - Quarterback Justin Fields left with an injured throwing hand, and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took his place.

Bears lose QB Justin Fields, game vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields hurt his right hand when he was sacked in the third quarter.

Time for the Bears to sit Justin Fields and start rookie Tyson Bagent - Chicago Sun-Times - The undrafted rookie showed enough in his NFL debut Sunday to earn a start.

Bears lose RG Nate Davis to ankle injury vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - Davis got hurt when quarterback Justin Fields was driven into him on play in the first quarter.

Bears honor legend Dick Butkus throughout game vs. Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - The team wore No. 51 patches and painted his number on its sideline.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions win big in Tampa Bay to improve to 5-1 - NBC Sports - The Lions look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Justin Fields ruled out with a right hand injury, X-Rays are negative - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields left the game with an injury and will not return.

Curl: Chicago Bears return to form in disheartening loss to lackluster Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - A disappointing performance and a sack-induced Justin Fields injury make for another regrettable Chicago Sunday.

THE RULES

