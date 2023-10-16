Bears Injury Updates on Justin Fields, Nate Davis, Terell Smith, and more

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus met the media earlier today and provided several injury updates for his team.

He didn’t get into specifics surrounding the dislocated right thumb Justin Fields suffered, but he did confirm that an MRI was done, that he’s doubtful to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and that right now, there is no specific timetable for his return. “It’s really going to come down to grip strength,” he said.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “no surgery is imminent” and that they’ll do rehab to work on his grip strength.

Starting right guard Nate Davis has a high ankle sprain, and Eberflus said he would not play on Sunday and that he’s “week to week.”

Rookie corner Terell Smith missed the last game due to an illness, and it was announced today that he’ll be out “three to four weeks” with mono.

Eberflus had no update on left tackle Braxton Jones (neck), who could have had his 21-day practice window opened today.

In case you missed it, yesterday, he said that safety Eddie Jackson, who left the game after aggravating his foot, could have played in an emergency situation.