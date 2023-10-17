Stock up, stock down: Bears-Vikings

I am done with this Chicago Bears staff. They are all terrible. They don’t know how to win a game or even get in a position to win one.

I knew that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t going to be pushovers and that this team didn’t have enough pieces on the roster to overcome injuries.

But somehow Sunday was still a disappointment.

The game felt almost within reach up and until Justin Fields was injured.

Here we go again.

Stock up

Termaine Edmunds, LB - I think Termaine is playing great this season, but what’s been missing is the splash plays. I think Bears fans wanted (and expected) more ‘wow’ moments that just haven’t been there. Well, there were a couple on Sunday. Edmunds had a pass defensed and then made a diving fumble recovery. He also had six tackles.

T.J. Edwards, LB - The other big free agent defensive addition also had a big game against the Vikings. Edwards notched a sack, a forced fumble and eight tackles.

Justin Jones, DT - Jones didn’t get a sack, but he was disruptive. He had two tackles for loss and two QB hits. He also had seven total tackles.

Stock down

Cody Whitehair, C - Whitehair is not a center. He never really has been and it’s completely evident now that whatever he had that made him serviceable is gone. I was in the car for much of the game Sunday and Tom Thayer kept calling out Whitehair for bad snaps.

Justin Fields, QB - The moments from the last two games seem to have been erased. He couldn’t get the ball out fast enough consistently. He took some bad sacks. He made some bad throws. I wanted so badly for Fields to be good. And maybe he could be, but it certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to happen in Chicago.

Luke Getsy, OC - Along the lines of Fields, Getsy undid any of the goodwill he had clawed back during the two-game resurgence for the offensive side of the ball. It seemed like Getsy had no answers for what was obviously going to be blitz-heavy game plan from Minnesota and he couldn’t get DJ Moore involved in the game plan at any point.

Who is on your up and down list? What’s frustrating you the most about the Bears this week?