The Bear’s Den, October 17, 2023

Nate Davis will likely miss multiple games with ankle injury - 670 - Bears right guard Nate Davis will likely miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain, coach Matt Eberflus indicated Monday. Davis suffered the injury in Chicago’s loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Bears hire Phil Snow as senior defensive analyst - 670 - The Bears have hired longtime assistant coach Phil Snow as their senior defensive analyst, a role that head coach Matt Eberflus had been looking to fill since defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned in September.

Emma: Bears’ failure to build on success falls on Eberflus - 670 - Bears coach Matt Eberflus and his staff didn’t take capitalize on their extra rest and preparation time before their team’s 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Bears’ Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful to play vs. Raiders - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful to play against the Raiders this coming Sunday as he recovers from a dislocated right thumb, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

Parkins on Bears: ‘They don’t know what they want to be’ - 670 - On the Audacy original podcast 1st & Pod, 670 The Score afternoon host Danny Parkins ranted about where the Bears are at as a franchise, how exhausting pressing the reset button is and the lack of continuity in Chicago.

Moore is confident in Bagent: ‘He’s got that dog in him’ - 670 - Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent could see more action as starter Justin Fields deals with a right hand injury. If that’s the case, top receiver DJ Moore has plenty of confidence in Bagent.

Position-by-position grades for the Bears for their game against the Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - The defense turned in a strong game, but the offense struggled.

Justin Fields injury update: No timetable for return to Bears after dislocating thumb - CHGO - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and select players spoke to the media on Monday, following the loss to the Vikings. Here are some of the top takeaways from the press conferences.

10 Quick Thoughts: More time to prepare leads to another big ‘L’ for the Bears coaching staff - CHGO - Good morning Chicago. I guess I'm just grateful we somehow got 10 days of optimism during this hellish season. Let's get into the thoughts following Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings ... Welp, the Bears are now 1-5. A softer October schedule gave the team a real chance to right itself after that 0-3 September.

Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings proves the team still has plenty of issues - CHGO - The Chicago Bears' 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings proves not only can the team not game plan but they also are incapable of capitalizing on prime opportunities.

Justin Fields dislocated thumb, ‘doubtful’ to play vs. Raiders – NBC Sports Chicago - There is "no timetable" for Justin Fields' return from a dislocated right thumb. The Bears will wait until the end of the week to determine next steps.

Why ‘baller’ Tyson Bagent has Bears’ faith if Justin Fields is out – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent earned the confidence of the Bears' locker room through sweat poured in the bucket on the field and a maniacal work ethic in the film room. If they...

Bears offense lacking one big thing per former head coach – NBC Sports Chicago - Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt joined NBC Chicago to share his thoughts on what's ailed the offense.

Justin Fields’ injury could throw wrench in Bears’ rebuild plans – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears needed to leave the 2023 season with a full evaluation of Justin Fields as an NFL quarterback and know what their plan at that position will be moving...

Schmitz: Someone’s Era Is Over In Chicago, But Whose? - Da Bears Blog - Having been a Bears fan for over a decade, I’ve seen Sunday’s game more times than I’d like to admit.

Bears backup RBs run well in bad loss to Vikings – NBC Sports Chicago - Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson were out for the Bears in Week 6, but D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans picked up the slack.

Bears QB Tyson Bagent facing down historic first start - Chicago Sun-Times - He’ll become only the 64th undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger when he takes the field against the Raiders on Sunday.

Bears need to be ready for 3 Raiders QBs - Chicago Sun-Times - Starter Jimmy Garoppolo, from Rolling Meadows High School, left Sunday’s game with a back injury and was taken to a Las Vegas area hospital for tests.

Bears QB Justin Fields likely out vs. Raiders - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields left the Vikings game in the third quarter with a dislocated thumb and could miss extended time.

Bears hire veteran coach Phil Snow as defensive analyst - Chicago Sun-Times - He was most recently the Panthers’ defensive coordinator in 2020-22.

Vikings over Bears? Kirk Cousins credits Creed - Chicago Sun-Times - Yeah, the cheesy rock band from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Will Chiefs have reunion with Frank Clark? - NBC Sports - Even before the Broncos officially released defensive lineman Frank Clark on Saturday, the Chiefs already were the betting favorite to land him.

Colts take long-term view with Anthony Richardson while considering short-term future - NBC Sports - Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was diagnosed with a grade 3 sprain to the AC joint in his right shoulder after being injured eight days ago.

Giants work out quarterbacks Matt Barkley, Ian Book - NBC Sports - With starting quarterback Daniel Jones still dealing with a neck injury, the Giants worked out quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book.

Wiltfong: Bears hire Phil Snow as senior defensive analyst - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a new and experienced defensive voice in Halas Hall.

Bear & Balanced: Bears back in the loss column - Windy City Gridiron - Join our latest Bear & Balanced for an all too familiar cooled-down recap of another Bears loss.

Bears Injury Updates on Justin Fields, Nate Davis, Terell Smith, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had several injury updates today.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: The season goes from bad to worse with loss to the Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears fell to (1-5) after a disastrous loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings. In a season where little has gone right, the injury to quarterback Justin Fields might be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

