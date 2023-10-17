Bears Reacts Survey: Will the franchise clean house for the 2024 season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have a double dose of Chicago Bears questions in this week’s Reacts survey. First, our usual confidence poll, and after a huge surge in fan confidence in both the franchise and in quarterback Justin Fields following the Commanders’ game, this one is bound to take us back to darkness.

In year two of a regime, a franchise should show signs of growth, especially after they tore it down so far in year one, but this team is lost.

The Bears have one win and are the second-worst team in the NFL.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has the worst record in team history by far, so his seat is hot. This mess has been on general manager Ryan Poles’ watch, so his seat is warm. Quarterback Justin Fields has been inconsistent all year, and now he’s nursing a dislocated thumb, so his future in Chicago is far from guaranteed.

If team Chairman George McCaskey or team President Kevin Warren — whoever is making the call — wants to make a change, starting fresh in 2024 with a clean slate would make sense.

I’m tired of rebuilds, resets, reshuffling, or whatever you want to call it, but that’s where this seems to be heading.

Do you think 2024 is finally the year they line the GM, head coach, and rookie quarterback up on the same timeline?