Bears sign QB Trace McSorley to the practice squad

With the playing status of Justin Fields still in question, the Chicago Bears signed 28-year-old quarterback Trace McSorley (6’, 202) to the practice squad today. McSorley was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2019, and his last NFL team was the Patriots earlier this offseason.

During his career, he has played in nine games, with one start for the Cardinals in 2022, and he has completed 48 of 93 passes (51.6%) for 502 yards, with one touchdown, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 48.8. He has also rushed 21 times for 79 yards. At the 2019 NFL Combine, McSorley ran the fastest forty of all QBs with a 4.57.

Yesterday, head coach Matt Eberflus said that Fields is doubtful to play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after dislocating his thumb, so McSorley will give the team some insurance in case he misses significant time.

Update: McSorley was the winner of today’s tryout at Halas Hall.