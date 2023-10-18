Orphans Of The Storm is our Touchdown For Tails Featured Pet Organization of the Week

Unfortunately, this week, I will be writing this with a heavy heart as our household will be losing one of our own later on this week due to cancer. Chloe, our 11-year-old Doberman has been the greatest dog I could have ever asked for. I’ve always loved animals, but the bond between the two of us has evolved my passion for animals more than I could have ever imagined. Without getting too sappy, I’m dedicating this week to her.

The Chicago Bears might be (1-5), but the work that we have done with Touchdown For Tails has made this tough season worth tuning in for. To date, we have supported six different Chicago-area animal organizations, and it’s been great to see the support that you guys have shown the cause. Let’s keep it going this week with Orphans Of The Storm as Week 7’s Touchdown For Tails featured rescue of the week.

As always, here’s a breakdown of how Touchdown For Tails will work.

Each week, we will be featuring a new rescue. Within that week, you’ll have a few options to “bet” on. Now, when I say bet, what I really mean is, how much you’re willing to donate to the featured animal rescue organization of the week. Here’s how it’ll work.

A Chicago Bears win = $25 donation Three-to-five Prop Bets: Hitting on the prop = $10 donation. Missing on the prop= $5

Ultimately, what I would like to do is make the Bears winning on the field as rewarding to our featured rescues as possible! Those of you who donate nine (or more) times throughout the season will be entered into a drawing at the end of the season to win a Chicago Bears Nike “Game” Jersey. The player and sizing will be of your choice. For each Chicago Bears win, I will personally donate $25. I will also choose one prop bet (brought to you by Draft Kings) that I will also “bet” on.

The ultimate goal of this is to get Bears fans more involved with the community around them. Football season is already the best time of year, so why not make it a little better by helping become a solution to a growing problem around the country? Every single dollar donated on a weekly basis will go directly to that featured rescue.

Week 7 “Things to bet on” (Brought to you by DraftKings)

Game: Chicago Bears (+3) over Las Vegas Raiders (-3) ($25 donation if the Bears win)

Non-Bettors “Bets”:

QB Tyson Bagent to pass for 200 yards or more ($10 donation if you win. $5 if you lose.) The Bears defense to allow 20 points or less for a second-straight game ($10 donation if you win. $5 if you lose.)

Prop Bets:

First team to score a touchdown: Bears (+105)/Raiders (-115) Bears team touchdowns (1.5): Over (-150)/Under (+110) Total game touchdowns (4): Over (+110)/Under (-140)

Touchdown For Tails Week 7 Rescue of the Week: Orphans Of The Storm

Contact: 2200 Riverwoods Road Riverwoods (Deerfield), IL 60015 847-945-0235

Website: https://orphansofthestorm.org/

Where To Donate: https://orphansofthestorm.org/donate/

Orphans Of The Storm has been around for decades now, in various forms and fashions. It all started back in The 1930s with the vision of Irene Castle and has continued through the years with Thelma Zwirner and even now with Thelma’s son and current volunteer president Richard Zwirner. Orphans serve the greater Chicago area, along with rural areas in states like Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and more. The entire goal is to save as many animals as possible and bring them to the Chicago area to find their forever homes!

Along with helping animals across these vast areas, they are big proponents of education on spaying and neutering pets to help the homeless pet crisis that is going on in the United States.

Their Mission Statement says it all.

“To take responsibility for every orphaned, abandoned, abused, or neglected dog and cat who reaches our doors; to take them in and shelter them; to provide the best medical and physical care possible for them; to nurture them back to health if need be; and finally to place them into warm, loving, adoptive homes where they can enjoy the lives they deserve.”

As always, Orphans Of The Storm is always looking for volunteers, fosters, and any other help/donations you are willing to provide. For more information, please check out their website to see how you can get involved.

Featured Pets Of The Week

Please note that all animal bios are taken directly from the featured rescue’s website. These bios are put together by the animal’s current foster or someone with knowledge of each animal within the organization. For more information on a specific pet, please reach out to the rescue directly.

TURBO (1-Year-Old Male)

“Turbo is an active, fun guy who loves his people fiercely. He needs time to trust new people, but once he does, you’ve got a friend for life. Turbo loves training and has shown how smart he is during his time at the shelter. He is great at playing tug and knows to drop the tug when told and will grab it when you tell him to play again. What an awesome game~! He can sit on command and is working on laying down. He knows to lay at your side calmly when guests enter the room. All of this in the short time he has been at the shelter! Turbo wants you to forget the dating scene and take home a loyal guy like him!”

INGRID (2-Year-Old Female)

“Ingrid is the friendliest girl! She loves to meet new friends - both human and cat - and will run up to greet you with her adorable meows, asking for pets. She has very soft and luxurious fur. One of Ingrid’s unique traits is that she has a nub tail; she came into Orphans’ care with an unknown injury, but this has healed and she has adjusted well!”

LINUS (2-Year-Old Male)

“Out of all the small dogs in the world, Linus thinks he is the biggest dude out there. He must think he has Husky ancestors, sometimes you can hear him howling out to them throughout the day! He prefers to get affection on his own terms and doesn’t exactly like to be smothered, but who does? We don’t blame Linus for his goofy behavior, or his hilarious voice either. Let Linus show off his singing skills and how good of a boy he is to you!”

VUITTON (3-Year-Old Male)

“Vuitton is a fancy kitty with a name to match. You can find this handsome darling in our adult cat room. With those captivating green eyes, you can’t help but fall in love with this designer kitty.”

More Resources For How To Get Involved

As a country, we have a homeless animal crisis on our hands that only seems to be getting worse by the day. Stray animals are found every day. With the volatility of the job market, more families are losing their homes and can no longer care for their pets. The list of reasons contributing to this issue runs long. That’s where we can all come in. Whether you want to volunteer, foster, or simply donate, it all makes a difference. For our family, getting involved with animal rescue has been a rewarding experience. While we might not always have the time to foster or volunteer our time, there are many ways to make an impact. Below are three links to check out if this is something you or your family might be interested in doing.