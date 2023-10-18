The Bear’s Den, October 18, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Schmitz: It’s Snowing in Chicago - 670 - If the 2023 Chicago Bears weren’t a 1-5 team with an injured starting QB, a lame-duck Head Coach, and no sense of direction in 2023, I’d be much more excited about the recent hiring of Senior Defensive Analyst Phil Snow.

Bears sign QB Trace McSorley to practice squad - 670 - The Bears have signed quarterback Trace McSorley to their practice squad, adding depth to the position with starter Justin Fields expected to miss time due to a thumb injury.

Who will be Bears’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2024? - 670 - As the Bears dropped to 1-5 with a loss to the Vikings on Sunday, the conversation surrounding them continued to shift to their future beyond 2023 rather than what they might accomplish the rest of this season.

Brisker makes plea for Bears to not trade Johnson, teammates - 670 - With the Bears struggling once again this season, there’s an understanding inside the locker room that players could be dealt prior to the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson: ‘Nobody is exempt from being traded’ - 670 - With the Bears struggling again and the NFL trade deadline looming on Oct. 31, the possibility of being traded has crossed cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s mind, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show.

Bears sign QB Trace McSorley to practice squad after Justin Fields injury - Chicago Sun-Times - The move gives them four quarterbacks in the building, which prepares them in case Fields goes on IR.

1st-and-10: Bears entering familiar QB territory — no-man’s land - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields is unable to rise above the muck of the Bears’ offense — and injured for the third consecutive year. Tyson Bagent is the longest of long shots. At this point, either of them seems likely to only move the Bears closer to starting all over again.

Bears fans happy to see backup Tyson Bagent should be aware of his uphill climb - Chicago Sun-Times - People want to see more of Bagent. He’s not starter Justin Fields, and that might be his greatest qualification to lead the Bears.

Justin Fields’ injury gives Bears no-risk look at Tyson Bagent – NBC Sports Chicago - With no timetable for Justin Fields’ return, the Bears will get a controversy-free look at Tyson Bagent. It might be the only no-lose scenario they face all...

Why Bears’ Matt Eberflus knows Tyson Bagent is the right choice as backup quarterback – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have Tyson Bagent as their backup quarterback. Matt Eberflus explained why he wanted to go with the undrafted Division II quarterback instead of...

Why Bears’ Matt Eberflus knew Phil Snow was a good fit for defensive analyst – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears hired Phil Snow as their new senior defensive analyst. Head coach Matt Eberflus explained how he met Snow and why he thinks he will be a good fit with...

Cardinals officially cut Myjai Sanders - NBC Sports - The Cardinals couldn't find a trade partner for linebacker Myjai Sanders, so they released him from injured reserve Tuesday.

NFL will not play in Mexico in 2024 - NBC Sports - The NFL will not play in Mexico in 2024.

NFL had seven-year low in training-camp concussions, thanks to Guardian caps - NBC Sports - Good news, NFL.

NFL stars could get chance to play flag football at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles - Chicago Sun-Times - NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said Tuesday the league will work with the players’ union on allowing current and former players to participate.

Jerry Jones likes the QB push play - NBC Sports - For the quarterback push play to be banned by the league, at least 24 owners have to vote in favor of doing so.

