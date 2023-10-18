Fitz: For the Bears, everything is good in front of you

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

It’s no secret that the 2023 Chicago Bears season has been riddled with disappointment. From the record, to the coaching, to the quarterback and everything in between, but is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz thinks so!

Jason Fitz joined the Bears Banter podcast for a really great conversation. Fitz helped preview the Las Vegas Raiders but really had a great conversation about Justin Fields, organizational structure and what the Bears could look like moving forward.

For a team surrounded in disappointment, Fitz thinks there is a great opportunity for this franchise to turn things around.

“If you’re a Bears fan, this is the one thing I would say, everything is good in front of you,” Fitz began. “Either you’re going to get the answer that you have the right people in the room (because Justin returns from injury and starts winning games) or you’re going to get the answer that the whole damn thing is getting blown up. And either way, you should find hope out of that.”

Fitz continued, “The worst thing to be in the NFL is 8-9 every year, I don’t think that’s going to be the Bears this year, the Bears season is going to fall apart... But the quarterbacks in this year’s class make the reboot feel different this time.”

Fitz really thinks the Bears can get the GM, head coach and quarterback in sync, create some continuity for the franchise and finally turn this thing around.

