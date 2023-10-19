Bears vs Raiders: Everything you need to know for Week 7

This season isn’t going anywhere near what we hoped to see from our Chicago Bears. Varying levels of inconsistency and awfulness have highlighted their first six games, and at 1-5, the odds of them bouncing back toward anything respectable are extremely low.

We’re already looking at the 2024 NFL Draft, we’re already wondering who will be coaching the team next year, and we’re already wondering how much longer Justin Fields will still be a Bear.

This week, we’ll get the unknown of undrafted free agent quarterback Tyson Bagent playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, so at least that will be something fresh for our fans to watch.

The Raiders are playing their backup QB as well, but will it be 38-year-old Brian Hoyer taking snaps or fourth-round rookie Aidan O’Connell? Early reports lean towards their rookie from Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, which will give FOX a rookie vs rookie QB matchup.

We’ll keep all our Bears-Raiders stuff here in this story stream — both preview and post-game — so check back often.