With the thumb injury to Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears are forced to turn to their UDFA QB, Tyson Bagent, and his starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders has created a buzz through the Windy City.

Bagent seems to be keeping a level head about him as he was humble during his press conference yesterday, but he also exuded extreme confidence in his abilities.

In this week’s Making Monsters, Taylor Doll wanted to learn more about the unlikely journey that Bagent took to get to the NFL, so she talked with his high school coach, David Walker from Martinsburg High School, and with his Shepherd University offensive coordinator, Tye Hiatt. Walker and Hiatt share their experiences coaching Bagent, from a 0-star recruit who was mildly recruited to D2 football, to getting an NFL Combine invite, to going undrafted and landing with the Bears.

Tyson Bagent’s story is one of a kind.

Check out Taylor’s latest right here for more on Bagent!

