The Bear’s Den, October 19, 2023

Schmitz: Checking the Tape: Bears vs Vikings - Da Bears Blog - Watching the Bears’ tape is a mess — nothing meshes together. What Getsy wants to do isn’t what Fields wants to do, and the Bears can’t do anything that Fields wants to do well against blitzing teams.

Tyson Bagent carries an ‘I’ve got nothing to lose’ attitude - 670 - A year ago this week, Tyson Bagent was preparing to lead the Shepherd University Rams in a road game against the conference rival West Chester Golden Rams. Now, he’s preparing to start at quarterback for the Bears against the Raiders on Sunday.

Fields, Bears still evaluating his injured right thumb - 670 - Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears are still evaluating their options to treat his dislocated right thumb, an injury that’s likely to sideline him when Chicago hosts Las Vegas on Sunday.

Bears’ Roschon Johnson remains in concussion protocol - 670 - Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson remained in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, putting him in jeopardy of missing Chicago’s game against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Thumb injury just makes clock tick louder for Bears QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears entered the season needing to see whether Fields could be their franchise quarterback. When he dislocated his right thumb Sunday against the Vikings, time might have run out.

Bears’ Tyson Bagent, minding his own business, creates a massive debate - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears fans have their opinions on the backup QB vs. Justin Fields.

Bears open Raiders week with Tyson Bagent as starting QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Starting quarterback Justin Fields exited with a dislocated thumb against the Vikings.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields still doubtful to play against the Las Vegas Raiders - CHGO - Bears coach Matt Eberflus provided an update on quarterback Justin Fields during his Wednesday press conference. Here is what Eberflus had to say about Fields and other pressing topics.

How Justin Fields is preparing Tyson Bagent for first NFL start – NBC Sports Chicago - Everyone at Halas Hall will play a role in getting Tyson Bagent ready to play Sunday, including an "upbeat" Justin Fields who has already been a sounding board...

Bears’ quarterback Tyson Bagent to play in Justin Fields’ absence – NBC Sports Chicago - Now that we know Justin Fields is doubtful to play against the Raiders this week, the question now is how long he’ll be out.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent’s swag gives team confidence – NBC Sports Chicago - If Justin Fields' injury keeps him sidelined against the Raiders, the Bears have confidence that Tyson Bagent can get the job done.

Cody Whitehair has no answers for snapping yips with Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - What's behind Cody Whitehair's snapping issues? If he knew, he'd fix it.

Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Wright, Yannick Ngakoue hurt – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears got more dinged up on their offensive line and defensive line.

The trade NFL experts want to see for Justin Fields, Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - It doesn’t appear Justin Fields has a permanent future with the Bears after this season. Now, with a thumb injury leaving his timetable uncertain, it feels...

Wiedman: Chicago Bears have a serious problem with consistency - Our Turf - The biggest problem for the Bears right now is on the offense. Watching the All-22, it was pretty clear that Fields was not playing loose. Holding on to the ball too long is his Achilles heel and it is destroying his game. His eyes aren’t on the clear check downs and progressions.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson limited in practice - Chicago Sun-Times - The veteran played just 14 snaps against the Vikings because the foot injury that kept him out of the previous three games “flared up on him,” coach Matt Eberflus said. He still could play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Bears Over Beers: College QB Scouting, Early Edition - Windy City Gridiron - Join the guys as they take your questions and EJ will give his notes on the college QB prospects

Zimmerman: History of Super Bowl Era NFL Teams with two top 5 picks in NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Seven times has a team had two top 5 picks during the Super Bowl era. Check out how it worked out for those teams.

Leming: Orphans Of The Storm is our Touchdown For Tails Featured Pet Organization of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - When the Bears win, so does our featured animal rescue of the week! Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured rescue is Orphans Of The Storm. In loving memory of one of my own, Chloe.

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Breaking down the Chicago Bears' pass protection against the Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - Five more sacks allowed by the Bears this week, so let’s see where the blame lies...

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: The importance of assessing Tyson Bagent’s play - Windy City Gridiron - How important are the next few games for Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears?

Berckes: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Too early to start talking about the tank?

