Report: No Surgery for Fields, but Don’t Expect him Sunday

No surgery is coming for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, per an update from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fields exited the game this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after Danielle Hunter sacked him on a scramble to the left. After returning to the locker room, Fields was ruled out for the rest of the contest with a dislocated thumb.

In his post-game press conference and media availabilities to start the week, head coach Matt Eberflus gave the typical non-answer: “We’ll see where he’s at.” The X-rays Sunday came back negative, and Fields underwent an MRI to get a grasp on the damage done and path forward.

Yesterday, in his Wednesday post-practice press conference, Eberflus revealed that the swelling had gone down in Fields’ hand and there would be more updates to come. Fields is tough and will be pushing to play as soon as possible, but his game status as of writing is still doubtful.

Tyson Bagent is expected to start Sunday when the Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Noon Central Time.